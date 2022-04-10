KeyCorp Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.
Shares of TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day moving average of $350.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.