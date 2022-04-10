KeyCorp Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day moving average of $350.06.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

