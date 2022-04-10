Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $338.92 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

