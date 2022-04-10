AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $249.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

