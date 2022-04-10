Head-To-Head Comparison: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) vs. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -3.99% -29.20% -6.39% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iMedia Brands and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 292.88%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.76%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.21 -$22.01 million ($1.10) -4.94 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.87 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram. It primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

