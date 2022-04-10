$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

