bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

