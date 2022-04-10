Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.06.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.