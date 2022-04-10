APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $48.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of APA opened at $43.02 on Thursday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of APA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

