Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Shares of ALGT opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

