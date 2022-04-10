Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.90.
Shares of ALGT opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
