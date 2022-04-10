Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

TTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 487,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

