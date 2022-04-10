Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

