Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

WMC stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.