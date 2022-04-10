Piper Sandler Downgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Vapotherm stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

