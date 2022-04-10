Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 23.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Wipro by 15.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

