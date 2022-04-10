Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 33,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,238,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 91,156 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

