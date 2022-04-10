Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 285,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,319 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $23.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,026 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,792,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,154,000 after acquiring an additional 585,358 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 12,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,006,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,558,000 after acquiring an additional 704,025 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.