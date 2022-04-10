Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 285,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,319 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $23.08.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
