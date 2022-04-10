World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

