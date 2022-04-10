World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.
In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.