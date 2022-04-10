Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.22. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

FHTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

