Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.50. Innovid shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

CTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $65,678,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

