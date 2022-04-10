Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 17 shares.
HNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
