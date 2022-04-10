Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 17 shares.

HNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

