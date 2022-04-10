Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 110,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 32,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

MDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$88.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.