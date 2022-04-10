Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head to Head Review

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 6.48, meaning that its stock price is 548% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -23.12% -12.79% -8.82% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 83.38%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than XPeng.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 6.63 -$763.12 million ($0.91) -29.88 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

