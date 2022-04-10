Head to Head Analysis: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.88 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 24.51 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Tauriga Sciences -1,957.84% -1,398.84% -277.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.