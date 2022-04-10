Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.58 million to $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

