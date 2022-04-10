InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,922 ($64.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,034.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,899.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.50). The firm has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

