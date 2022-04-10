LendInvest (LON:LINV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.
LendInvest stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52, a current ratio of 20.19 and a quick ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.02 million and a PE ratio of 20.73. LendInvest has a 12-month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01).
