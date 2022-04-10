LendInvest (LON:LINV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

LendInvest stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52, a current ratio of 20.19 and a quick ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.02 million and a PE ratio of 20.73. LendInvest has a 12-month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01).

Get LendInvest alerts:

About LendInvest (Get Rating)

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company provides short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also offers fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.