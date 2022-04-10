Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

