Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

OC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

