Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

