CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.84 million to $50.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $47.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $208.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

