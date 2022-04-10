$79.78 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report $79.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.20 million and the lowest is $79.36 million. Certara reported sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $355.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CERT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Certara has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Certara by 425.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

