Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

