JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Target Price to GBX 255

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

