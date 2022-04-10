Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fastenal by 12.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Fastenal by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

