Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 75

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £839.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.60.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.