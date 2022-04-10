onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

