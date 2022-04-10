NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $298.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

NVDA stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

