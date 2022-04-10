W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.
Shares of WRB opened at $67.70 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 70,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
