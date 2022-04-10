W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $67.70 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 70,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.