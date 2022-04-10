Morgan Stanley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $64.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of BHF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

