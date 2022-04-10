Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $42.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Halliburton by 7.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 768.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

