Critical Contrast: United Bancorp (UBCP) & The Competition

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 11.07 United Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $314.81 million 11.68

United Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.61% 1.30% United Bancorp Competitors 29.13% 12.48% 1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2251 9580 7658 561 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.60%. Given United Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

United Bancorp competitors beat United Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.