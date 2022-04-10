Head-To-Head Survey: Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) and Its Competitors

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alaunos Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

51.4% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -97.30% -70.30% Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$78.75 million -1.38 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.72

Alaunos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alaunos Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors 6002 20510 42907 854 2.55

Alaunos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.40%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.88%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaunos Therapeutics rivals beat Alaunos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.