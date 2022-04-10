$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will report $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.53 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $743.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $759.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.29 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $877.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

