Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of BLDR opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

