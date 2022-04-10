Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.
Shares of BLDR opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
