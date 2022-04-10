$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the highest is $56.60 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

LLNW stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 98.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

