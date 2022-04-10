Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

PINC stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 413.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 501.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.