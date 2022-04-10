Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.56 Million

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to post $132.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $135.40 million. FB Financial reported sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $566.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.42 million to $582.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 276,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

