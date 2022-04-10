Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

