Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Smart Sand stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 over the last ninety days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

