Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
